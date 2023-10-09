Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Check voting, counting, result dates, all details here

The Election Commission has announced November 23rd for polls in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Election 2023: The Election Commission has announced November 23rd for polls in Rajasthan. The state is currently governed by the Congress and the BJP is the main opposition party.

Counting of votes will be held on December 3, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar announced at a press conference. Rajasthan will elect legislators for 200 constituencies.

There are 200 seats in the Rajasthan assembly. In the 2018 elections, the BJP took home 70 seats, while the Congress won 108.

Rajasthan Election 2023: Date

The election will be held in one phase and the nomination for the poll will begin on October 30.

Rajasthan Election 2023: Schedule

Start of nomination: October 30

Last date of nomination: November 6

Last date for the withdrawal of candidatures: November 9

CM Ashok Gehlot has made several benefit announcements for the populace before the announcement of the election date to entice voters and break the state's ten-year record of alternative governance. On the other hand, the BJP is placing a lot of money on Modi's magic, the corruption, and unemployment issues in the state to unseat the cunning politician Ashok Gehlot.