Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: BJP releases 4th list of candidates for polls on November 25

Rajasthan election 2023: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) released its fourth list of candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan assembly polls on Friday.

The party has named two candidates in its fourth list, including Ram Niwas Meena from the Todabhim (ST) constituency and Swaroop Singh Khara from the Sheo constituency.



Earlier, the BJP released its third list of candidates for the Rajasthan polls.

The party had named 58 candidates in its third list, including former MLA Ajit Singh Mehta from the Tonk constituency against the Congress leader and sitting MLA Sachin Pilot.

Earlier in the 2018 state assembly polls, Sahin Pilot defeated BJP's Yunus Khan, who was a minister in the previous Vasundhara Raje cabinet.

BJP has again fielded Shankar Lal Sharma from the Dausa constituency, which is currently ruled by Congress's Murali Lal Meena.

In 2018, BJP's Shankar Lal Sharma lost to Meena with 48,056 votes.

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party released its second list of 83 candidates.

The BJP's second list included former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, who will contest from Jhalarpatan, senior BJP leader Rajendra Rathore is also in the fray from Taranagar.

The BJP fielded Rajyavardhan Rathore, an MP from Jhotwara, while another MP Diya Kumari has been fielded from Vidhyadhar Nagar. Baba Balaknath will contest from Tijara and Kirodi Lal Meena from Sawai Madhopur.

Earlier, Congress released its fifth list of candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly election on Tuesday.

The party in its fifth list included Vidhyadhar Choudhary from Phulera, Rooparam Choudhary from Jaisalmer, Saleh Mohammad from Pokaran, Hangami Lal Mewara from Asind and Dhiraj Gurjar from Jahazpur.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member house. Ashok Gehlot came to power with the support of BSP MLAs and independents.

Polls will be held in Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 25 and Telangana on November 30.