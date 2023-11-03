Headlines

Most profitable Indian film of 2023 is not Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2, Jailer, Leo but a tiny Rs 15 crore film with no star

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: BJP releases 4th list of candidates for polls on November 25

FIR against Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav for allegedly supplying snake venom to rave parties, associates arrested

Meet CEO who leads firm of India's youngest billionaire with net worth Rs 9152 crore, not from IIT, IIM, he is from...

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Top deal on air conditioners, get up to 58% off

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

Most profitable Indian film of 2023 is not Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2, Jailer, Leo but a tiny Rs 15 crore film with no star

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Top deal on air conditioners, get up to 58% off

7 amazing underwater plants and animals

5 effects of air pollution on our health

8 Most expensive cities in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

Virat Kohli's Birthday: Know How Eden Gardens Is Planning To Celebrate 'King's Day' | IND vs SA | WC

Shocking revelations! Ankita opens up about ex- bf Sushant Singh Rajput in the Bigg Boss house

IND vs SL: India vs Sri Lanka Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC23

Most profitable Indian film of 2023 is not Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2, Jailer, Leo but a tiny Rs 15 crore film with no star

FIR against Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav for allegedly supplying snake venom to rave parties, associates arrested

UT69 movie review: Raj Kundra's biopic sidesteps controversy, focuses on human story of prisoners' plight

HomeIndia

India

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: BJP releases 4th list of candidates for polls on November 25

The party has named two candidates in its fourth list, including Ram Niwas Meena from the Todabhim (ST) constituency and Swaroop Singh Khara from the Sheo constituency.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 11:56 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rajasthan election 2023: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) released its fourth list of candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan assembly polls on Friday.

The party has named two candidates in its fourth list, including Ram Niwas Meena from the Todabhim (ST) constituency and Swaroop Singh Khara from the Sheo constituency.

Earlier, the BJP released its third list of candidates for the Rajasthan polls.

The party had named 58 candidates in its third list, including former MLA Ajit Singh Mehta from the Tonk constituency against the Congress leader and sitting MLA Sachin Pilot.

Earlier in the 2018 state assembly polls, Sahin Pilot defeated BJP's Yunus Khan, who was a minister in the previous Vasundhara Raje cabinet.

BJP has again fielded Shankar Lal Sharma from the Dausa constituency, which is currently ruled by Congress's Murali Lal Meena.

In 2018, BJP's Shankar Lal Sharma lost to Meena with 48,056 votes.

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party released its second list of 83 candidates.

The BJP's second list included former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, who will contest from Jhalarpatan, senior BJP leader Rajendra Rathore is also in the fray from Taranagar.

The BJP fielded Rajyavardhan Rathore, an MP from Jhotwara, while another MP Diya Kumari has been fielded from Vidhyadhar Nagar. Baba Balaknath will contest from Tijara and Kirodi Lal Meena from Sawai Madhopur.

Earlier, Congress released its fifth list of candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly election on Tuesday.

The party in its fifth list included Vidhyadhar Choudhary from Phulera, Rooparam Choudhary from Jaisalmer, Saleh Mohammad from Pokaran, Hangami Lal Mewara from Asind and Dhiraj Gurjar from Jahazpur.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member house. Ashok Gehlot came to power with the support of BSP MLAs and independents.

Polls will be held in Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 25 and Telangana on November 30. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Who is Raaj Kumar Anand, whose house was raided by ED in Delhi excise policy case?

Delhi primary schools shut for 2 days as air quality turns 'severe'

Who is Manoj Jarange Patil, activist who emerged as face of Maratha reservation demand in Maharashtra?

Arvind Kejriwal Live updates: Delhi CM to skip ED probe

Jio World Plaza: List of international brands coming to India for the first time in Mukesh Ambani's mega mall

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE