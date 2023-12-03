Headlines

Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023: Who won, who lost

Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023: Who won, who lost

Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023: Who won, who lost

Several ministers, including Disaster Management Minister Govind Ram Meghwal, in the Ashok Gehlot government lost assembly elections in Rajasthan.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 06:49 PM IST

BJP is set to form a government in Rajasthan as it has won 104 seats and leading in 11 seats. Rajasthan has 200 constituencies, however, polls were held in 199 seats due to the death of a candidate in one seat. Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan assembly and BJP candidate Satish Poonia lost the Amber seat to the Congress' Prashant Sharma by a margin of 9,092 votes on Sunday, according to the Election Commission.

Who won, who lost in Rajasthan

Several ministers, including Disaster Management Minister Govind Ram Meghwal, in the Ashok Gehlot government lost assembly elections in Rajasthan. Govind Meghwal, who was also the Congress' campaign committee chief, was defeated by BJP's Vishwanath Meghwal on Khajuwala seat.

Winners in Rajasthan

Vasundhara Raje (BJP) - Jhalrapatan

Diya Kumari (BJP) - Vidhyadhar Nagar

Candidates who lost elections:

  • Bhanwar Singh Bhati (Congress) - Kolayat
  • Shakuntala Rawat (Congress) - Bansur
  • Vishvendra Singh (Congress) - Deeg Kumher
  • Ramesh Chand Meena (Congress) - Sapotara
  • Shale Mohammad (Congress) - Pokaran
  • Udailal Anjana (Congress) - Nimbahera

Also, some ministers, including BD Kalla (Bikaner West), Zahida Khan (Kaman), Bhajan Lal Jatav (Weir), Mamta Bhupesh (Sikrai), Parsadi Lal Meena (Lalsot), Sukhram Vishnoi (Sanchore), Ramlal Jat (Mandal), and Pramod Jain Bhaya (Anta) are trailing in the elections.

Five of the six advisors to CM Gehlot -- Sanyam Lodha (Sirohi), Rajkumar Sharma (Nawalgarh), Babu Lal Nagar (Dudu), Danish Abrar and former chief secretary Niranjan Arya -- are also trailing.

