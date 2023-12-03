Rajasthan Assembly election 2023: Probable CM faces as BJP wrests power from Congress

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Who will become the next chief minister of Rajasthan? Here is a list of probable CMs.

The Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023 were held on November 25. 199 members were to be elected of the 200 members of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. The results of the elections were declared on December 3. BJP bags a stellar victory defeating Ashok Gehlot-led Congress.

BJP bagged a massive win with over 1,38,831 votes. The real question is, who will become the next chief minister of the state?

See here a list of all the probable chief ministers of Rajasthan:

Mahant Balaknath, Rajasthan: He is being considered as the front-runner for the chief ministerial candidate in Rajasthan. He fought from the Tijara constituency in the assembly election in 2023.

Vasundhara Raje, Rajasthan: The former chief minister of Rajasthan, Raje is another key candidate in the race to take the Chief Minister's seat in Rajasthan.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat: Started political career with the ABVP, Shekhawat is considered a favourite to both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Narendra Modi.

Satish Poonia: According to reports, Satish Poonia is also in the running to become the next chief minister of Rajasthan.

Diya Kumari: BJP's sitting MP is also touted by some sections as a probable chief ministerial candidate.