Rajasthan: Another 'stray dog killing child' incident comes to light, CCTV captures entire incident

An infant was taken by stray dogs and mauled to death in the Sirohi district of Rajasthan.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 06:52 PM IST

Rajasthan: Another 'stray dog killing child' incident comes to light, CCTV captures entire incident
Rajasthan stray dogs kill infant | Photo: Pixabay

Another incident of brutal killing by stray dogs came to light. A one-month-old child was taken away by stray dogs and mauled to death in the Sirohi district of Rajasthan, police said on Tuesday. The body of the baby was found dead outside the hospital ward, added the police.  Police said the CCTV footage showed that two dogs went inside the TB ward of the hospital late Monday night and one of them returned with the infant.

Sitaram, SHO, Kotwali said the father of the child was admitted in the hospital for tuberculosis treatment. He said the child's mother, who was attending to the patient along with her other children, dozed off.

The officer said the hospital staff was also not present at the TB ward at the time of the incident. "Post-mortem has been conducted by a medical board. A case will be registered in the matter after further investigation," the SHO said. Meanwhile, the hospital administration has also initiated a probe into the matter.

Read: Delhi-Noida news: Ashram flyover extension work complete but opening postponed, here’s why

"The patient's attendant was sleeping and the hospital guard was attending to the other ward. I have not seen the CCTV footage (of the incident). I will be able to comment only after the investigation," Acting Principal Medical Officer (PMO), Sirohi district hospital, Virendra told reporters.

(With inputs from PTI)

