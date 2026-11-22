Nine pilgrims were killed, and several others were injured after their vehicle rammed into a parked truck on the Kota-Udaipur highway in Rajasthan. Know about the incident in detail.

In a tragic road accident in Rajasthan, nine people were killed, and several others were injured after a vehicle carrying pilgrims returning from Khatu Shyam Temple rammed into a parked truck on the Kota-Udaipur Highway in the early hours on Sunday.

According to the Additional District Collector Rajesh Joshi, the vehicle was carrying a total of 16 people who were returning to Maharashtra after visiting Khatu Shyam when the accident occurred in the middle of the night.

9 killed as pilgrims' vehicle hits parked truck in Kota

''Near Shambhupura, a vehicle carrying 16 people collided with a truck in the middle of the night. It was a deeply tragic and painful accident, in which 9 people lost their lives. They were returning to Maharashtra after visiting Khatu Shyam. All of them were from the same family,'' Joshi told ANI.

''Our priority right now is ensuring that the injured receive proper medical care and recover. Meanwhile, the post-mortem procedures are being carried out for those who lost their lives in the accident,'' he added.

#WATCH | Rajasthan | 9 people killed several injured after a vehicle carrying pilgrims rammed into a parked truck near Shambhupura on the Kota-Udaipur highway in Kota Additional District Collector Rajesh Joshi says, "Near Shambhupura, a vehicle carrying 16 people collided with a truck in the middle of the night. It was a deeply tragic and painful accident, in which 9 people lost their lives. They were returning to Maharashtra after visiting Khatu Shyam. All of them were from the same family... Our priority right now is ensuring that the injured receive proper medical care and recover. Meanwhile, the post-mortem procedures are being carried out for those who lost their lives in the accident..." November 22, 2026

'We rushed to the spot after receiving a call': Family member

A victim of the road accident talked to ANI and recounted how the family rushed to the site after receiving a phone call informing them about the incident. ''We were going from Khatu Shyam towards Dhar. Our two vehicles fell behind, which theirs went three ahead. Then we got a call from the sister that an accident had occurred, so we rushed to the scene. The car had crashed, and they had brought him to the hospital. Three vehicles and 36 people were there. We are all relatives,'' the victim said.