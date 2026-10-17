Rajasthan: 8 killed, 17 injured as bus carrying Khatu Shyam devotees overturns on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Kota

At least 8 killed, 17 injured as bus carrying 25 devotees from Bhopal to Khatu Shyam temple overturns on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Kota district, rescue ops underway.

At least eight people were killed after a bus carrying devotees from Bhopal to Rajasthan's Khatu Shyam temple overturned on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Kota district. The bus was carrying 25 passengers, including elderly people and children.

Probe on, driver lost control

The exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined. Preliminary findings suggest that the driver lost control of the bus. A probe is underway to establish the circumstances leading to the accident.

Rescue operations began soon after the accident, with the district administration and the locals joining the efforts. A crane was used to pull the bus out of the ditch.

17 taken to hospital, 7 dead on arrival

Kota District Collector Piyush Samariya said 17 people were taken to NHMC Hospital, while eight were taken to MBS Hospital. Of those taken to NHMC Hospital, seven were declared dead on arrival. One person was declared dead at MBS Hospital.

Samariya, along with a senior district police official, visited the hospital to meet the injured and take stock of their condition.

Further details of the accident are awaited.