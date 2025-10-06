Add DNA as a Preferred Source
INDIA

Rajasthan: 6 dead after massive fire breaks out at Jaipur hospital fire, kin slam staff for negligence

A massive fire broke out in the Trauma ICU of Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital late Sunday night, claiming the lives of six patients.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Oct 06, 2025, 07:09 AM IST | Edited by : Sonali Sharma

Rajasthan: 6 dead after massive fire breaks out at Jaipur hospital fire, kin slam staff for negligence
A short circuit triggered a devastating fire in the Trauma ICU of SMS Hospital Trauma Centre late on Sunday night, leading to chaos and loss of life. Relatives of patients admitted to the ICU recounted harrowing experiences as smoke engulfed the ward, exposing critical lapses in safety measures.

Puran Singh, a relative of a patient, said, "When there was a spark, there was a cylinder beside it. The smoke spread throughout the ICU, causing everyone to flee in panic. Some managed to rescue their own patients, but mine was left alone in the room. As the gas spread further, they shut the gates."

Narendra Singh, another relative, was initially unaware of the fire. "There was a fire in the ICU, and I didn't even know. I had come downstairs to have dinner at the time. There wasn't even any equipment to douse the fire--no facilities were available. My mother was admitted there," he said.

Om Prakash, whose 25-year-old maternal aunt's son was admitted, recounted the tragedy: "Smoke started spreading around 11:20 PM, and I warned the doctors that it could cause discomfort to patients. By the time the smoke intensified, the doctors and compounders had already fled. Only 4 to 5 patients were evacuated. Tragically, my maternal aunt's son lost his life due to the incident. He was about to recover and was scheduled to be discharged in two-three days."

Jogendra Singh, another relative, expressed frustration over the staff's negligence. "My mother was admitted to the ICU. When the spark occurred, I alerted the doctors four to five times that it was coming from there, but they dismissed it as normal. Suddenly, smoke engulfed the area, and all the staff ran out, leaving no one to help or save my mother. I was outside when I asked the police, and they said everyone had been evacuated. However, my mother and brother were still trapped inside the hospital. Somehow, I managed to rescue my brother, but he is now in critical condition," he said.

Ranjit Singh Rathore, whose brother was admitted, received a distressing call at 11:30 PM. "I had just arrived this evening. I rushed to the hospital, but initially, they wouldn't let me inside. After some time, I managed to enter. When I went in, I found my brother dead," he said.

Meanwhile, late at night, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma visited the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital following the fire outbreak in one of its Intensive Care Units. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

