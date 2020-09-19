Trending#

Rajasthan: 4 members of family commit suicide in Jaipur, bodies found hanging inside house

Further investigation is underway.


Representational image

Written By

Edited By

Arijit Saha

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Sep 19, 2020, 08:22 PM IST

Four members of a family were found hanging in their house in Rajasthan's Jamdoli area on Saturday, according to the police.

As per the media reports, the deceased has been identified as Yashwant Soni, Mamta Soni, and their two minor children — Bharat and Ajit.

The preliminary investigation reveals that it could be a case of mass suicide. It has also been found out that family members were under a lot of stress due to a financial dispute.

The incident came to the for when Yashwant Soni's brother went to their house.   

The bodies have been sent to the hospital for postmortem.

Further investigation is underway.  