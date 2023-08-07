Rajasthan: 12-year-old student dies after falling in water tank in Barmer school

Station House Officer Hanumanaram said Vikram, a Class seven student of Sokharu Government School, was fetching water from the 15-feet-deep tank with a bucket when he lost his balance and fell into it. He died due to drowning in water.

A 12-year-old student died allegedly after falling into a government school's water tank in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Monday, police said. Station House Officer Hanumanaram said Vikram, a Class seven student of Sokharu Government School, was fetching water from the 15-feet-deep tank with a bucket when he lost his balance and fell into it. He died due to drowning in water.

The body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem. An investigation is underway after registering the matter under CrPc section 174, the SHO said. Sub-Divisional Officer Samundar Singh said a team from the Education Department has been sent to investigate the matter. Action will be taken if the negligence of any employee or teacher is found in the probe, Singh said.

