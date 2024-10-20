As many as 12 people have died in a collision between an auto-rickshaw and a bus in Bari in the Dholpur district of Rajasthan.

As many as 12 people have died in a collision between an auto-rickshaw and a bus in Bari in the Dholpur district of Rajasthan, India TV reported.

According to the report, most of the deceased were children and women. The incident took place near Sunipur in the Bari Sadar police station area. The auto-rickshaw was from Dholpur, while the bus was from Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad.

Among those died, there are eight children, two women and a man, according to a report by Zee Rajasthan. The police, meanwhile, rushed to the spot upon receiving the information. The bodies have been placed at a mortuary based in Bari Sadar Hospital, Dholpur.

A probe is underway into the matter.