Trending#

Kangana Ranaut

Rhea Chakraborty

IPL 2020

US Election 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput

  1. Home
  2. India


Rajasthan: 11 dead as boat casizes in Kota; PM Modi expresses grief

A total of 19 people were rescued while 11 bodies have been recovered after a boat, carrying over 40 devotees to a temple, capsized in Chambal river in Kota district here, an official said.


ANI photo

ANI photo

Share

Written By

Edited By

Arijit Saha

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Sep 16, 2020, 09:12 PM IST

A boat carrying over 40 devotees to a temple capsized in the Chambal river in Kota district killing 11 people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the incident.

"Anguished by the capsizing of a boat in Kota, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones," Modi tweeted.

A total of 19 people were rescued while 11 bodies have been recovered after a boat, carrying over 40 devotees to a temple, capsized in Chambal river in Kota district here, an official said. 

According to the official, three people are missing and rescue operation by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams is underway.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh each to the next of the kin of the people who died in the incident. Earlier in the day, he tweeted to express grief. 

"The incident of a boat capsizing in the Dhibri Chambal at Kota`s Khatoli police station area is extremely saddening and unfortunate. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the victims in the accident," the tweet read.