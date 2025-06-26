According to government sources, the Raksha Mantri did not sign the SCO document as India is not satisfied with the language of the joint document.

India on Thursday refused to sign a joint declaration at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting in China, which, according to sources, did not have any mention of the dastardly April 22 terror attack in Pahalagam but mentioned incidents in Pakistan. According to government sources, the Raksha Mantri did not sign the SCO document as India is not satisfied with the language of the joint document, as there was no mention of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, there was mention of the incidents that happened in Pakistan, so India refused to sign the joint declaration, and there is no joint communique either.

Addressing the Defence Ministers' Meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in China's Qingdao, Singh said that there should be no place for double standards regarding terrorism, and member countries of the bloc should not hesitate to criticise nations that indulge in such actions. In his remarks at the meeting, Singh called on members of the SCO to take united and decisive action against terrorism and the spread of weapons of mass destruction (WMDs) in the possession of non-state actors and terrorist groups.

Rajnath Singh’s veiled dig at Pakistan

Without explicitly naming Pakistan, Singh noted that peace and prosperity cannot co-exist with terrorism. "I believe that the biggest challenges that we are facing in our region are related to peace, security and trust deficit. And the root cause of these problems is increasing radicalisation, extremism and terrorism, he said. Singh said, "Peace and prosperity cannot co-exist with terrorism and proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMDs) in the hands of non-state actors and terror groups. Dealing with these challenges requires decisive action, and we must unite in our fight against these evils for our collective safety and security."

Taking a veiled dig at Islamabad, Singh said, "Those who sponsor, nurture and utilise terrorism for their narrow and selfish ends must bear the consequences. Some countries use cross-border terrorism as an instrument of policy and provide shelter to terrorists. There should be no place for such double standards. SCO should not hesitate to criticise such nations."

India’s zero tolerance for terrorism

India, along with China and Russia, is part of the 10-member grouping of the SCO, whose other members include Pakistan, Belarus, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India's zero tolerance for terrorism is manifest today through its actions, Singh said. "This includes our right to defend ourselves against terrorism. We have shown that epicentres of terrorism are no longer safe, and we will not hesitate to target them, he said. He pointed out that countries should seek to counter the technology used by terrorists, including drones for cross-border smuggling of weapons and drugs. "In our interconnected world, traditional borders are no longer the sole barriers against threats. Instead, we face an intricate web of challenges that range from transnational terrorism and cyber-attacks to hybrid warfare," he said

"These threats do not respect national boundaries, and they demand a unified response rooted in transparency, mutual trust, and collaboration. India reaffirms its resolve to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.”

Terror attacks in India

Singh noted that on April 22, the terror group 'The Resistance Front' (TRF) carried out a dastardly and heinous attack on innocent tourists at Pahalgam in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir. "26 innocent civilians, including a Nepali national, were killed. Victims were shot at after they were profiled based on their religious identity. The Resistance Front, which is a proxy of UN-designated terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack," he said.

"The pattern of the Pahalgam terror attack matches with LeT's previous terror attacks in India. In exercising its right to defend against terrorism and pre-empt as well as deter further cross-border terrorist attacks, India on 07th May 2025 successfully launched Op Sindoor to dismantle cross-border terrorist infrastructure," he said.

Singh said that India reiterates the need to hold the perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of reprehensible acts of terrorism, including cross-border terrorism, accountable and bring them to justice. "Any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable regardless of their motivation, whenever, wherever and by whomever committed. SCO members must condemn this evil unequivocally."

India on trade relations with Central Asia

Further, Singh said that India is committed to increasing its connectivity with Central Asia. "Better connectivity not only enhances mutual trade but also fosters mutual trust. However, in these efforts, it is essential to uphold the basic principles of the SCO charter, particularly respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of member states."

"India supports greater cooperation and mutual trust among SCO members. We should collectively aspire to fulfil the aspirations and expectations of our people as well as tackle today's challenges. We must all be in lockstep in our endeavour in strengthening stability and security in our neighbourhood," Singh said.



