Rajakhera siblings Malvika Mudgal and Dushyant Ashok Sharma are leading the way for transforming rural Rajasthan

Malvika is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aspirant for the assembly elections that are due later this year. The siblings feel their work in politics can pave the way for a developed Rajakhera.

Brother-sister duo from Rajasthan’s remote village are winning the hearts of thousands of rural villagers as they empower them through awareness and community mobilisation. Growing up in the small village of Rajakhera is no piece of cake, as siblings Malvika Mudgal and Dushyant Ashok Sharma, discovered early on in life. After the sudden demise of their father Late Ashok Sharma, Malvika shifted to Rajakhera last year, while Dushyant had already moved base to his native 3 years ago to support his father’s work at the grassroots. Both siblings have worked for years in Delhi-based multinationals and now carry their learnings back to their native to help the largely rural population.

The fondest memory they both have of their departed father is of him serving the people of Rajakhera and becoming their voice. It was this passion that motivated Malvika and Dushyant to quit their high-paying Delhi jobs to return to the village. Malvika is now leveraging her public policy and development sector experience to uplift the village. She along with her brother, Dushyant is on a mission to transform Rajakhera which is listed under NITI Aayog’s Aspirational District Programme. In August 2023, both siblings undertook a detailed research study to develop a working paper that identified development challenges related to basic needs in the city. “We innovated our grassroots efforts by creating this paper that will serve as the roadmap for developments related to those specified under the aspirational district programme. These include- basic infrastructure, water, health, education, financial inclusion & skill development and agriculture. It is important that concerted efforts are made to improve the condition under each theme,” says Malvika.

Malvika is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aspirant for the assembly elections that are due later this year. The siblings feel their work in politics can pave the way for a developed Rajakhera.

In light of the "Transformation of Aspirational Districts" program launched by the Prime Minister which aims to quickly and effectively transform some of the most underdeveloped districts of the country, Dholpur is one of the 5 identified districts of Rajasthan. Hence, Malvika and Dushyant are demanding urgent action based on this report. “We started a door-to-door campaign to go to each and every household and identify the lack of proper management and functionalities in the village. We aim to bring disruptive change through our door-to-door campaign through information dissemination on social welfare schemes and people’s participation. So far out of 46 panchayats, we have covered 30 panchayats. Typically, it takes us 1.5-2 days to cover each panchayat, covering 15-18 km on foot per day,” informs Dushyant.

The duo’s unique approach is also a strong response to the recently launched week-long ‘Sankalp Saptaah’ by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Malvika claims that the working paper prepared by them takes a deep focus on critically analysing the condition of basic necessities like roads, electricity, water, medical facilities, schools, and agriculture through a realistic lens. The main objective of this is to identify the grassroots problems and adopt a unique social strategy of creating awareness among the people of Rajakhera and empowering them with correct knowledge. Backed by government data, media reports and expert inputs, the paper documents the experiences of locals who are otherwise not heard of.

“The voice of the locals is the power of our campaign. Our first step was to create awareness at the grassroots level - individually connect with the people to understand their issues and discuss their problems. As the next step, we moved towards activation and mobilisation, connecting these people to the right government officials and administrators to resolve their issues. Thirdly, we want to bring a visionary change to Rajakhera. The report consolidating development challenges in the assembly and holistically bringing them to senior authorities has never been done before,” says Malvika.

In the last few months, she presented the report to several senior BJP leaders.

Taking cues from development indicators mentioned by Niti Aayog as well as the SDG index, the working paper demonstrates solutions that target community mobilisation by creating a dialogue with families on the problems faced by them due to lack of attention from local authorities and also guiding them on ways to secure their rights.