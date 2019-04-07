Rajahmundry Lok Sabha constituency: Candidates for 2019 LS poll, past results, all updates

Rajahmundry Lok Sabha Constituency: Rajahmundry Parliamentary contest is going to be among BJP’s Satya Gopinath Dasparavasthu, Congress’ Nalluri Vijaya Srinivasa Rao, YSR Congress Party’s Margani Bharat and TDP’s Maganti Roopa.

Rajahmundry lies in the East Godavari District in the northeast region of Andhra Pradesh. Both the BJP and Congress have won in the region but the seat has primarily been a stronghold of the latter party. Rajahmundry has 7 assembly seats including Gopalapuram and Kovvur which are reserved for Scheduled Castes candidates.

Rajahmundry Lok Sabha Constituency has a total of 1,275,287 electorates where 631,884 comprise of males and 643,403 are females according to 2009 election commission report.

Rajahmundry Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

BJP: Satya Gopinath Dasparavasthu

Congress: Nalluri Vijaya Srinivasa Rao

YSR Congress Party: Margani Bharath

TDP: Maganti Roopa

Rajahmundry Lok Sabha results in 2014, 2009 and 2004

2014: Murali Mohan Maganti (M) of the TDP received 630573 votes and defeated Boddu Venkataramana Chowdary (M) of the YSR Congress who received 463139 votes.

2009: Vundavalli, Shri Aruna Kumar (M) of the Congress received 357449 votes and defeated M Murali Mohan (M) of the TDP who got 355302 votes.

2004: Aruna Kumar Vundavalli (M) of the Congress who got 413927 votes thrashed Kantipudi Sarvarayudu (M) of the BJP who only received 265107 votes.

The state will also see simultaneous assembly election 2019 on April 11. Lok Sabha election 2019 in Andhra Pradesh will be held across all 25 parliamentary seats in the first phase on April 11. The votes will be counted on May 23.