Raja Singh arrest: What Asaduddin Owaisi said on 'Sar Tan Se Juda' slogans allegedly raised in Hyderabad

Asaduddin Owaisi, the AIMIM chief, has condemned BJP MLA T Raja Singh's objectionable remark against Prophet Muhammad and alleged that the party doesn't want communal peace in Hyderabad. He claimed the BJP wants to destroy the secular fabric of India and dared the party to fight AIMIM politically, "not like this".

"I condemn the comments made by BJP MLA. BJP doesn't want to see that there is peace in Hyderabad. BJP hates Prophet Muhammad and Muslims. They want to destroy the social fabric of India," he told the news agency ANI.

T Raja Singh, who was detained on Saturday for trying to disrupt comedian Munawwar Faruqui's show in Hyderabad, posted a video on Facebook on Monday, claiming it was a comical video like Faruqui's. In the video, he allegedly repeated what former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma had said in June, IANS reported.

He also attacked the Muslim community for the population explosion.

The remarks triggered protests in the city, including in areas such as Bahadurpura, Bhavani Nagar, Nampally and Dabeerpura.

There were reports that some protesters shouted the objectionable 'Sar Tan Se Juda' slogans.

The AIMIM chief condemned those who shouted the slogans.

"Fight with us politically but not like this. If PM Modi and BJP don't support these comments then they should react. I also condemn the slogans (Sar Tan Se Juda) that were raised and will say to those people to not take the law into their hands." he added.

The slogan calls for the beheading of those who insult the Prophet.

Sharma's remark had triggered international outrage with scores of Muslim nations registering official complaints with the Indian government.

The Centre called Sharma "fringe elements" and said it was not the government's stand.

Weeks after the row, a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur was hacked to death by two people, for supporting Sharma on Facebook.

Raja Singh is known for making divisive remarks. In June, he was booked for making offensive comments against Sufi saint Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.

In February, he was booked for threatening Uttar Pradesh voters with bulldozers.

In 2020, Facebook suspended his Facebook and Instagram account over controversial remarks.

Hyderabad Police have arrested the leader.

The BJP, meanwhile, has suspended him and issued a show-cause notice.

