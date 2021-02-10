Raja Ram Mohan Roy and Ambedkar went against the tide to reform society: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi spoke against hanging on to status quo mentality, said the country's youth will not wait forever for reforms.

Congress MPs stage a walkout during PM Narendra Modi's reply in Lok Sabha to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is replying to the 'Motion of Thanks' on the President's address in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Lok Sabha proceedings from Tuesday, which commenced last noon, went on till 1am on Wednesday as MPs participated in debate on the 'Motion of Thanks' to the President's address. Opposition MPs created an uproar in the Lok Sabha as Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks on Farm Laws during his reply to the 'Motion of Thanks' on the President's Address.

"Noises & attempts to obstruct are part of a well-thought strategy. The strategy is to keep making noises otherwise the lies & rumours will be exposed, truth will come out & things will get difficult for them. You won't be able to win people's confidence like that," PM Modi said in Lok Sabha.

PM Narendra Modi said that farms laws have been brought with the motto of 'Sarvjan Hitay, Sarvjan Sukhay'. He said the laws are optional - those who want to opt out of it are free to do so.

Reformers like Raja Ram Mohan Roy and BR Ambedkar went against the tide to reform the society said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech. PM Narendra Modi spoke against hanging on to status quo mentality, said the country's youth will not wait forever for reforms.

Modi said, "During Independence India had 28% landless labourers, the latest census puts the figure at 55%." "We cannot reform agriculture in the 21st century with mentality of 18th century," Modi added.