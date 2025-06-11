Sonam was allegedly in a relationship with Raj Kushwaha, an employee in her father’s plywood factory.

Indore police have arrested all four accused in the murder case of Raja Raghuvanshi. In a major development, Raja’s wife Sonam Raghuvanshi has also been found in Indore. According to reports, Sonam was allegedly in a relationship with Raj Kushwaha, an employee in her father’s plywood factory, and she may have played a role in planning Raja’s murder. The case has shocked many, with many now asking: who is Raj Kushwaha, and what did he offer that made Sonam take such a drastic step?

Sonam’s link with Raj Kushwaha

According to a Navbharat Times report, Sonam’s father owns a plywood factory where Raj Kushwaha worked in the billing department. This is where the two reportedly met. Over time, their closeness grew, though the family claims they had no idea about any affair.

Raj’s monthly salary was reportedly between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000. He didn’t have a luxurious lifestyle either.

Sonam reportedly belonged to a wealthy family. Her family owns a house in Indore and runs a successful factory. On the other hand, Raj did not come from a strong financial background. This has raised questions about Sonam and her decision.

Meanwhile, Raja Raghuvanshi, Sonam’s husband, ran a successful transport business worth several lakhs. Despite his financial success and stable life, he fell victim to a shocking betrayal.

Meanwhile, more details are expected to come out in the coming days as the investigation progresses.