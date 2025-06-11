Sonam Raghuvanshi is currently under transit remand. She is accused of plotting her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi's murder and hiring contract killers for the same. Five including Sonam's lover Raj Kushwaha have been detained so far.

Sonam Raghuvanshi's brother, Govind, today said that he is "100 per cent sure that his sister had killed her husband". So far, Sonam's family, including her parents, has denied her role in the crime, India Today reports. She surrendered before Uttar Pradesh police 14 days after her husband's body was discovered in a gorge in Meghalaya.

Sonam's brother spoke to reporters and said, "According to the evidence found so far, I am 100% sure that she has committed this murder. All the accused in this case are related to Raj Kushwaha. We have broken our ties with Sonam Raghuvanshi. I apologise to Raja's family..."

He also revealed that Sonam had never informed their mother about her association with Raj Kushwaha. "Had we known, we would have never allowed this to happen,” he said.

"Should be hanged"

Mother of Raja Raghuvanshi, Uma Raghuvanshi, on Wednesday said that Sonam's brother told her that his sister should be hanged.

Speaking to the media after meeting with Sonam's brother, Govind, Mother of Raja Raghuvanshi said, "Govind told me that Sonam should be hanged. He is pained for Raja, not Sonam...Govind is not at fault."

"I asked Govind if he had met Sonam. He said that he met her for three minutes. I asked him why he did not hit her? He said that he did not get a chance as there was media and Police..." she added.

Sonam Raghuvanshi, the wife of the victim, along with four others, including Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Raj Singh Kushwaha and Anand, are accused of murdering Raja Raghuvanshi, who recently got married and went on a honeymoon to Meghalaya.

Raja's body was found on June 2 in a gorge at Sohra near Cherrapunji in Meghalaya. Sonam Raghuvanshi was later found near a dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur main road. Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife, Sonam, both residents of Madhya Pradesh's Indore, had gone missing during their honeymoon in the northeastern state of Meghalaya. Raja Raghuvanshi's body was later recovered in Meghalaya.

