Raj Thackeray reiterates demand for removal of loudspeakers from mosques, gives a deadline

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday reiterated his demand for removal of loudspeakers on mosques, issuing an ultimatum to the Maharashtra government to act before May 3.

Thackeray warned the Shiv Sena-led government that MNS workers will play the Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques if his demand is not met till the deadline.

“This is a social issue, not a religious one. I want to tell the state government, we will not go back on this subject, do whatever you want to do,” said the MNS chief.

Thackeray also batted for the Uniform Civil Code, stressing on the need to control population growth.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi should implement the Uniform Civil Code in this country,” he said.