Raj Thackeray meets Sharad Pawar

Amid speculation that his party could be part of Opposition's alliance for the Maharashtra Assembly polls, MNS chief Raj Thackeray met NCP president Sharad Pawar earlier this week, sources said.

The meeting, which took place at Pawar's residence here Monday evening, lasted about 45 minutes, NCP sources said Wednesday.

On Tuesday, members of the grand alliance of Opposition which contested the Lok Sabha polls together discussed plans for putting up a united front against the BJP-Shiv Sena during the assembly polls which are due later this year.

Opposition leaders, however, said the issue of taking the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) along did not come up during the talks.

The MNS did not field candidates for the recently-held Lok Sabha polls, but Thackeray aggressively campaigned against the BJP, holding several rallies which drew crowds.

However, the saffron alliance won 41 of the 48 seats in the state. The Congress and NCP could win only five seats together.