Raipur: Woman accused husband of defrauding her of Rs 1.22 crore

The woman got a case registered against her husband and father-in-law. The woman accused her husband and father-in-law of conspiring to extort Rs 1 crore 22 lakh.

The case has been registered against Ambikapur resident woman's husband Rahul Gupta and father-in-law Pawan Gupta under sections of cheating. The accused father and son ran away after the case was registered. The woman filed the case at Telibandha Police station.

Several cases have been registered earlier of extorting money from bank accounts. On November 6, a 22-yar old woman was apprehended for extorting Rs 1 crore from a man from the West Karawal area, Delhi. She even forcefully took a cheque for Rs. 1 crore from him with help of her associates.

The victim stated that he is in the business of hardware and he came in contact with that woman in 2020, who later started demanding money from him. The police stated that she along with the associates had forcefully taken a cheque for Rs 1 crore duly signed by him.

The Ambikapur woman filed the case against his husband and father-in-law but hasn't heard anything from the Police yet. No statements have been given by the police.