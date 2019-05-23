Search icon
Raipur Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Chhattisgarh: BJP's Sunil Soni trounces Congress' Pramod Dubey

Raipur Lok Sabha constituency was won by BJP's Sunil Soni with around 60% votes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 23, 2019, 10:19 PM IST

Sunil Kumar Soni of BJP won the Raipur Lok Sabha seat, defeating Congress' Pramod Dubey by a margin of over 3.4 lakh votes. 

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP fielded Sunil Soni who was facing Pramod Dubey of the Congress. The polling on this seat was held during the third phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 23.

Constituency profile

The Raipur Lok Sabha constituency in Naxal-affected Chhattisgarh covers districts of Raipur and Baloda Bazar.

Ramesh Bais of the BJP who won from here for the first time in 1989 has represented Raipur in Lok Sabha seven times. Since his first win in 1989, he only lost to Vidya Charan Shukla of the Congress 1991 and is currently the sitting MP. In 2014, he defeated Satya Narayan Sharma alias Sattu Bhaiya of the Congress by more than 1.7 lakh votes. 

He was, however, been denied ticket by the BJP this time following the party Centre Election Committee's (CEC) decision to not repeat candidates in any of the 11 seats in the state. 

The seat is one of the strongholds of the BJP in the state, thanks to Ramesh Bais whose name has become synonymous with the Raipur Lok Sabha constituency.

Raipur Lok Sabha constituency comprises eight legislative assembly segments: Baloda Bazar and Bhatapara in Baloda Bazar district; Dharsiwa, Raipur Rural, Raipur City West, Raipur City North, Raipur City South, Arang (SC) and Abhanpur in Raipur district.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: State Profile

The Congress hoped to win the seat in 2019 after its impressive show in Assembly elections last year. The Congress won 68 seats in 90-member Legislative Assembly. 

The BJP decided to not repeat candidates in any of the 11 Lok Sabha seats in the state. 

Seven constituencies of Chhattisgarh's 11 Lok Sabha seats - Surguja, Raigarh, Janjgir-Champa, Korba, Bilaspur, Durg, and Raipur- went to polls in the third phase.

