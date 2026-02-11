Raipur Institute of Technology launches Chhattisgarh-wide blockchain bootcamp & hackathon in collaboration with Kalp

Raipur Institute of Technology (RITEE), in collaboration with Kalp Studio, has announced a Chhattisgarh-wide five-day Blockchain Bootcamp scheduled from 22nd to 26th February 2026, followed by a two-day Hackathon on 27th and 28th February 2026, to be held in Raipur.

Raipur Institute of Technology (RITEE), in collaboration with Kalp Studio, has announced a Chhattisgarh-wide five-day Blockchain Bootcamp scheduled from 22nd to 26th February 2026, followed by a two-day Hackathon on 27th and 28th February 2026, to be held in Raipur.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening blockchain education, practical skills, and real-world innovation among students across the state.

Blockchain and Web3 technologies are rapidly moving from experimentation to real-world adoption across finance, governance, gaming, and digital public infrastructure. Industry estimates project the global blockchain market to grow from under USD 20 billion in 2024 to over USD 160 billion by 2030, driven by adoption across banking, fintech, supply chains, gaming, and government systems. As enterprises and public institutions increasingly deploy blockchain-based solutions, demand for skilled developers and infrastructure specialists continues to rise globally.

Developing economies, in particular, are leveraging blockchain to leapfrog traditional infrastructure constraints. Across Africa, countries such as Nigeria, Kenya, and Ghana are adopting blockchain for use cases including digital identity, cross-border payments, land registries, and public service delivery often bypassing legacy systems altogether. These examples demonstrate how emerging regions can accelerate innovation by combining digital skills with compliant, scalable blockchain infrastructure, creating new career pathways and local technology ecosystems.

As emerging regions invest in digital-first infrastructure, Indian cities are also positioning themselves to support next-generation technologies. With Nava Raipur developing as a planned smart city and innovation hub, initiatives focused on advanced digital skills such as blockchain play a critical role in building local technical capacity. Skill development in areas like decentralized systems and digital infrastructure supports more transparent governance, efficient public services, and resilient digital economies over the long term.

This shift is also reshaping career opportunities for students and young professionals. Roles such as blockchain developers, smart contract engineers, Web3 architects, and protocol specialists are seeing growing demand from fintech, gaming, digital payments, and enterprise technology firms. As blockchain adoption expands beyond crypto into regulated industries and public systems, hands-on experience with real-world infrastructure is increasingly becoming a long-term career advantage.

Commenting on the collaboration, Shailendra Jain, Secretary, Raipur Institute of Technology, emphasised the importance of industry-driven education:

“The future of education lies in strong industry collaboration. This blockchain bootcamp and hackathon provide our students with hands-on exposure to real-world technologies that are already being adopted by enterprises and governments. Initiatives like this empower students to innovate, think critically, and become job creators rather than job seekers.”

Participation and Program Outcomes

The five-day bootcamp and hackathon are open to undergraduate and postgraduate students from engineering, technology, and computer science institutions across Chhattisgarh, with a focus on learners interested in blockchain, Web3, and digital public infrastructure.

The program is expected to engage hundreds of student participants through a combination of structured workshops, hands-on labs, and hackathon challenges. As part of the hackathon, participants will build and deploy solutions using Kalp’s blockchain infrastructure as the core technology stack, gaining hands-on experience with compliant, enterprise-ready blockchain systems. Alongside this, students will be exposed to blockchain fundamentals, enterprise and government use cases, and infrastructure design, with mentorship from academic and industry experts.

Hackathon problem statements will be aligned with real-world enterprise and public-sector scenarios, allowing participants to work with production-style constraints rather than purely theoretical models.

Beyond individual skill-building, the initiative reinforces the role of academic institutions as engines of innovation and industry-ready talent development. By connecting students directly with real-world problem statements and emerging technology infrastructure, the program helps bridge the gap between academic learning and workforce readiness.

At the conclusion of the program:

Participants will receive certificates of completion for the bootcamp

Hackathon teams will showcase working prototypes and solutions

Selected projects and participants may receive recognition, mentorship opportunities, and pathways to further industry engagement

The initiative is designed to move beyond theoretical learning, equipping students with practical skills and real-world problem-solving experience relevant to enterprise and public-sector blockchain adoption.

Industry Perspective on Building a Blockchain-Ready Ecosystem

Kalp Studio highlighted the broader vision behind the initiative, focusing on long-term ecosystem development and adoption:

“This initiative goes beyond short-term upskilling. It is about creating a long-term foundation for blockchain adoption across enterprises, public institutions, and governance systems. By combining education, compliant blockchain infrastructure, and real-world problem-solving, we are enabling the next generation to drive India’s decentralized digital future.”

— Mrityunjaya Prajapati, CEO, Kalp Studio

This initiative positions Chhattisgarh as an emerging hub for blockchain skills and digital innovation and demonstrates how academia, industry, and governance-ready technology infrastructure can collaborate to create long-term impact.



