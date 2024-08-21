Raipur-Hyderabad Expressway: Check travel time, distance, route, status and more

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This Indian company is world's strongest brand, it's not Reliance, TCS, Wipro, Infosys or Adani Group

This Mughal emperor was called 'Zinda Peer' because...

Dinesh Karthik names Rohit Sharma's opening partner for Champions Trophy 2025, it's not Yashasvi Jaiswal

‘National Space Day, 2024’: Tribute to India’s Stellar Footprints and Catalyst for Future Exploration

Badlapur sexual assault case: Internet suspended, 72 arrested amid massive protest

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This Indian company is world's strongest brand, it's not Reliance, TCS, Wipro, Infosys or Adani Group

This Indian company is world's strongest brand, it's not Reliance, TCS, Wipro, Infosys or Adani Group

This Mughal emperor was called 'Zinda Peer' because...

This Mughal emperor was called 'Zinda Peer' because...

Dinesh Karthik names Rohit Sharma's opening partner for Champions Trophy 2025, it's not Yashasvi Jaiswal

Dinesh Karthik names Rohit Sharma's opening partner for Champions Trophy 2025, it's not Yashasvi Jaiswal

9 most controversial catfights in Bollywood

9 most controversial catfights in Bollywood

Who are eligible for white passport in India?

Who are eligible for white passport in India?

Mahindra Thar ROXX vs Thar 3-door: 10 key differences in features

Mahindra Thar ROXX vs Thar 3-door: 10 key differences in features

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह �से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Eat these healthy vegan foods if you want to lose weight

Eat these healthy vegan foods if you want to lose weight

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Kalka-Shimla

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Kalka-Shimla

Meet Salman Khan's 'niece' who worked in TV, became star at 7, was called 'mini Katrina Kaif'; then left films, now...

Meet Salman Khan's 'niece' who worked in TV, became star at 7, was called 'mini Katrina Kaif'; then left films, now...

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Swades child artiste Smit Sheth reveals why Shah Rukh Khan film failed at box office, demands film should... | Exclusive

Swades child artiste Smit Sheth reveals why Shah Rukh Khan film failed at box office, demands film should... | Exclusive

Ramayana casting director Mukesh Chhabra lands Ranbir's film in trouble with shocker: 'Ravana was right, woh pyaar...'

Ramayana casting director Mukesh Chhabra lands Ranbir's film in trouble with shocker: 'Ravana was right, woh pyaar...'

Shraddha Kapoor reveals why she never worked with Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman: 'You are offered a film but...'

Shraddha Kapoor reveals why she never worked with Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman: 'You are offered a film but...'

HomeIndia

India

Raipur-Hyderabad Expressway: Check travel time, distance, route, status and more

Once operational the expressway will reduce the time travel between both cities by 7-8 hours.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 21, 2024, 08:22 PM IST

Raipur-Hyderabad Expressway: Check travel time, distance, route, status and more
Representational image
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

NHAI and other state highway authorities continue to expand the road network in the country at a rapid speed. With this, many cities are being connected, reducing travel time significantly. It also helps the economy is gaining momentum. Now, a new expressway is being built between Raipur in Chhattisgarh and Hyderabad in Telangana. It is a part of the Raipur-Hyderabad Economic Corridor. It is a greenfield, access-controlled expressway which will of 530 km. 

Raipur-Hyderabad Expressway travel time

Once operational the expressway will reduce the time travel between both cities by 7-8 hours. The 530 km distance from Raipur to Hyderabad will be reduced to just four hours from the current 12-14 hours, as per a Times Now Navbharat report. 

Raipur-Hyderabad Expressway route

The six-lane expressway will go through Red Corridor in Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Telangana. As per the current proposal by NHAI, this expressway will reach Hyderabad from Raipur via Durg, Rajnandgaon, Gadchiroli, Gondpipri, Ramagundam and Karimnagar.

A 104 km long section will be built in Chhattisgarh and 77 km in Maharashtra. Hence, a total road length of 181 km will be built by connecting the two states. The remaining 338 km of road will be built in Telangana.

Raipur-Hyderabad Expressway deadline

Raipur Hyderabad Expressway is currently under construction. It may be completed by August 2025. However, the completion date may be extended.

READ | Mumbai to Goa in just 6 hours via Konkan Expressway, know distance, route, cost and more

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Man who ruined his Bollywood career with one dialogue, once top model, Sridevi's hero, changed his name, left India to..

Man who ruined his Bollywood career with one dialogue, once top model, Sridevi's hero, changed his name, left India to..

Meet man who became officer through lateral entry, is brother of famous Bollywood star, he is...

Meet man who became officer through lateral entry, is brother of famous Bollywood star, he is...

Sudha Murty faces backlash for her post on Raksha Bandhan; here's why

Sudha Murty faces backlash for her post on Raksha Bandhan; here's why

This Mughal King married his own daughter because he believed she looked like....

This Mughal King married his own daughter because he believed she looked like....

Looking For A 5-Year Investment Plan? Here Are Best Options For Wise Investing

Looking For A 5-Year Investment Plan? Here Are Best Options For Wise Investing

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Eat these healthy vegan foods if you want to lose weight

Eat these healthy vegan foods if you want to lose weight

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Kalka-Shimla

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Kalka-Shimla

Meet Salman Khan's 'niece' who worked in TV, became star at 7, was called 'mini Katrina Kaif'; then left films, now...

Meet Salman Khan's 'niece' who worked in TV, became star at 7, was called 'mini Katrina Kaif'; then left films, now...

Countries with highest number of vegetarians

Countries with highest number of vegetarians

This Amitabh flop was rejected by Dilip Kumar, had 4 stars, its failure was celebrated by film industry, earned only..

This Amitabh flop was rejected by Dilip Kumar, had 4 stars, its failure was celebrated by film industry, earned only..

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement