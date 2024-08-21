Raipur-Hyderabad Expressway: Check travel time, distance, route, status and more

NHAI and other state highway authorities continue to expand the road network in the country at a rapid speed. With this, many cities are being connected, reducing travel time significantly. It also helps the economy is gaining momentum. Now, a new expressway is being built between Raipur in Chhattisgarh and Hyderabad in Telangana. It is a part of the Raipur-Hyderabad Economic Corridor. It is a greenfield, access-controlled expressway which will of 530 km.

Raipur-Hyderabad Expressway travel time

Once operational the expressway will reduce the time travel between both cities by 7-8 hours. The 530 km distance from Raipur to Hyderabad will be reduced to just four hours from the current 12-14 hours, as per a Times Now Navbharat report.

Raipur-Hyderabad Expressway route

The six-lane expressway will go through Red Corridor in Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Telangana. As per the current proposal by NHAI, this expressway will reach Hyderabad from Raipur via Durg, Rajnandgaon, Gadchiroli, Gondpipri, Ramagundam and Karimnagar.

A 104 km long section will be built in Chhattisgarh and 77 km in Maharashtra. Hence, a total road length of 181 km will be built by connecting the two states. The remaining 338 km of road will be built in Telangana.

Raipur-Hyderabad Expressway deadline

Raipur Hyderabad Expressway is currently under construction. It may be completed by August 2025. However, the completion date may be extended.

