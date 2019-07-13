Rains to remain sluggish in most part of Maharashtra for 4 days

Skymet, a private weather forecast company, said despite a decrease in rainfall activity, many parts of the state are observing on and off rains and thundershowers.

Monsoon will be weak between July 13 and 15 in Maharashtra except Konkan. The Indian Meteorological Department Pune division has said after 10 days of heavy rainfall in various parts of the state, the there will be slowdown except in Konkan region.

Skymet, a private weather forecast company, said despite a decrease in rainfall activity, many parts of the state are observing on and off rains and thundershowers. However, as the offshore Trough, which was running via Maharashtra coast has now weakened and has shifted further south across Karnataka and Kerala due to which the intensity of rain is expected to decrease. Konkan and Goa may continue to observe light to moderate rains for the next 24 to 48 hours.

Skymet has projected that by July 14, rains will vacate most parts of the state and weather would remain dry until July 17. The dry weather condition will once again result in rainfall deficiency mounting in Vidarbha and Marathwada. The rain surplus in Konkan and Goa, as well as Madhya Maharashtra, may take a hit.

Dr AK Srivastava, head of the Climate Research Division at the IMD Pune told DNA,’’ Monsoon comes in pulses. It will be weak for next three days. We will have to wait for another pulse.’’

Meanwhile, sowing operations in the ongoing kharif season in the state has been hit badly due to uneven and inadequate rainfall. As per the data compiled by the State Agriculture Commissionerate, as on date 51% sowing has been completed as on date against the estimate of 75%.

In Marathwada and Vidarbha the sowing is below 30%.

Officer from the State Agriculture Commissionerate told DNA, “Even though Konkan, Mumbai, Thane, Palghar , Pune and Nashik belt received good rainfall, the monsoon has not yet picked up in Marathwada and Vidarbha which is a matter of concern.”

He informed that of the 354 tehsils, the rainfall in 160 tehsils is below 75% while in the balance 194 tehsils the rainfall has been between 75% and 100%.

The State Agriculture Commissionerate has already put in place a contingency plan if the situation prevails in Marathwada and Vidarbha for few more days.

As far as water storage is concerned, it is 17.52% against 28.77% during the corresponding period last year in 3,267 reservoirs across the state.

The reservoirs across the Konkan region has 44% water storage, 26.57% in Pune region while Marathwada has paltry 0.8%. The situation continues to be grim there.

Currently, 4,532 tankers are supplying water compared to 738 last year in the state.

Water Crisis Still On