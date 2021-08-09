Rains likely to continue, temperature expected to dip due to La Nina: IMD

The Meteorological Department also says that we generally see more cold weather during La Nina years due to cloudy skies.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rain than normal in September. In the weather forecast for the coming months, the weather agency said that there may be severe winter soon and there is a possibility of the 'La Nina' situation in the country.

Last month as well, IMD had given such indications. In fact, the situation of La Nina in the country last year came up from August-September 2020 to April 2021. Even then, there was more rain than normal in the country. Due to these conditions, the winters also arrived before the time, making last year colder than usual.

In the Bulletin El Nio Southern Oscillation Bulletin issued for July, IMD Pune said that neutral ENSO conditions are prevailing in the equatorial Pacific at present. At the same time, the Monsoon Mission Coupled Forecasting System (MMCFS) forecast also suggests that ENSO conditions may persist until the July-September season. After this, between August and October, the temperature in the equatorial Pacific is likely to cool down, which will create La Nia conditions.

The IMD has said that a new weather forecast for the remaining weeks of August and September will be issued soon. La Nina has had a negative effect on the northeast monsoon over peninsular India. It also needs to be monitored.

Experts say that La Nina conditions are likely to form between September and November, which will remain in effect during the winter of 2021-22. Whereas the winter season in the country is generally between November to January. The Meteorological Department also says that we generally see more cold weather during La Nina years due to cloudy skies.