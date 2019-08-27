Rains force suspension of Manimahesh Yatra

The bridge near Bharngala Nala, connecting Hadsar to Bharmour washed away following heavy rainfall and as a result, the pilgrimage was called off temporarily

The annual Manimahesh Yatra was temporarily suspended after a bridge was washed away following heavy rainfall in Chamba district on Sunday. The bridge near Bharngala Nala, connecting Hadsar to Bharmour washed away following heavy rainfall and as a result, the pilgrimage was called off temporarily.

The Manimahesh Lake is one of the chief pilgrimage spots in Himachal Pradesh. The lake is situated at an altitude of 13,000 feet at the foot of the Kailash peak (18,564 ft). Every year, a fair is held at this lake, which attracts thousands of pilgrims who assemble here to take a dip in the holy water.

Another video had surfaced of a car dangerously crossing a makeshift bridge made of iron poles after heavy rainfall in the region damaged the road in Drekari area of Chamba district of the state.

In Shimla district, National Highway-5 in Badhal village was also blocked due to heavy torrential downpour. The situation in Himachal Pradesh may take a turn for the worse as Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light to moderate rainfall in all the districts.

Meanwhile, the Centre has constituted teams to conduct on-the-spot situation assessments of the damage and relief operations in the flood-affected states of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Kerala and Karnataka.