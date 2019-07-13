Rains claim 10 lives in Northeast, over 8.5 lakh hit in Assam

While the Indian Meteorological Department predicted heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours in Bihar, the flood situation in Assam continues to worsen

Heavy rains triggered landslides and house collapse in parts of the Northeast, claiming at least 10 lives and leaving over 8.5 lakh in Assam reeling under floods on Friday, while rain-related incidents killed 14 people in Uttar Pradesh in past nine days.

Meanwhile, 11 districts in Bihar have been put on monsoon alert. Section 144 has been imposed in East Champaran and Motihari and all public, as well as private schools, will remain closed in these districts on Saturday.

While the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours in Bihar, the flood situation in Assam continues to worsen.

To add to the misery of the Bihari population, the water has seeped into their homes. As a result, they have to find shelter at their neighbour’s house. Meanwhile, three persons were killed as a dilapidated structure came down in heavy rains in Sitamarhi.

The situation in Assam is akin to that of Bihar. With the situation of floods turning worse with every passing day, the Army has been called for assistance on Friday. The death toll too has rose to six.



Flooded villages in rain-ravaged districts of Bihar on Friday (DNA)

The floods have affected nearly 8.7 lakh people across 21 districts. The Army, NDRF and SDRF have rescued 1,160 persons in the state since Thursday and have distributed 1,281.35 quintals of rice, dal, salt and 1,493.46 litres of mustard oil, besides tarpaulin, water pouch, sanitary napkins, baby food and other essential items.

With the Brahmaputra flowing 2.27 meters above the danger level at Neematighat, ferry services to and from Majuli island, which is Asia’s largest river island, remained suspended for the fifth day on Friday. The Inland Water Transport Authority of the state government has kept two of its vessels ready loaded with anti-erosion materials.

(With inputs from agencies)