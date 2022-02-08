Rainfall update: Wet spells predicted in 15 states, UTs over next 3 days, IMD issues list

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the Western Himalayan Region and the plains of Northwest India are likely to witness wet spells today (February 8) and tomorrow. Eastern states are also expected to see rainfall on February 9 and 10, as per IMD’s latest weather report today.

Rainfall activity is likely over 11 states – Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha – and 4 UTs – Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Delhi and Chandigarh – over the next three days.

Latest IMD rainfall forecast

As per the IMD forecast, Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh are very likely to see isolated light rainfall/snowfall during the next 24 hours. Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will see scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm and lightning during night of February 8 and 9.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is predicted as likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan on February 9. IMD also forecasts scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall as very likely over West Bengal, Sikkim and Jharkhand and isolated rainfall likely over Bihar and Odisha on February 9 and 10.