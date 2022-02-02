Rainfall predicted in THESE states for the next 2 days - Check full forecast here

On Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that northwest India - including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh are all set to witness light to moderate rainfall for 2 days - February 2-4.

IMD said, "Scattered light rainfall very likely over Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh on February 2, fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh on February 3 and 4 with its peak intensity on February 3," it said.

The IMD also said that an isolated hailstorm is likely over Himachal Pradesh on February 2-3 and over Uttarakhand on February 3-4. The rainfall is likely to occur due to the influence of a fresh active Western Disturbance and its induced cyclonic circulation.

As per the IMD, due to confluence between lower levels westerlies associated with the Western Disturbance and lower level southeasterlies from the Bay of Bengal at lower tropospheric levels, scattered to fairly widespread light or moderate rainfall with thunderstorm or lightning is likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim and Odisha on February 3-4 with the possibility of isolated hailstorm over the region on February 4.

The IMD said that a gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius is very likely over most parts of northwest and central India during the next 2 days and fall by 3-5 degrees Celsius thereafter.

"Cold day to severe cold day conditions in isolated pockets very likely over north Uttar Pradesh, and Cold day conditions over Punjab, Haryana next 48 hours and abate thereafter," it said.