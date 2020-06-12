Rainfall occurs in major parts of North Bengal, Sikkim as Southwest monsoon sets in

The Southwest monsoon set in major parts of North Bengal, Sikkim, and a major portion of Gangetic West Bengal on Friday.

Several parts of the state received heavy rainfall including Kolkata, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated.

IMD on Thursday had stated that conditions are likely to become favorable subsequently for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Maharashtra; remaining parts of Karnataka, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Bay of Bengal and northeastern states, entire Sikkim and some parts of Odisha and West Bengal during subsequent 24 hours.

The low-pressure area now lies over North Coastal #AndhraPradesh and adjoining Coastal #Odisha & neighbourhood. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards, National Disaster Management Authority stated.

Under the influence of low-Pressure Area, scattered heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall likely to occur over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, coastal Karnataka, Vidarbha and Konkan & Goa in next 2 days.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur over interior Karnataka, interior Maharashtra and Odisha during next 24 hours.