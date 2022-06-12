Rainfall alert! IMD predicts wet spells in several states over next 5 days, check list here

File Photo

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has shared a great news for all seeking relief from the heat. As per the weather agency, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura, sub-Himalayan Sikkim and parts of West Bengal are likely to witness rainfall in the next five days.

Predictions by the agency depict that Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, MP, Vidarbha (Maharashtra) and Chhattisgarh are also likely to spot isolated/scattered rain.

Further, the rain forecast includes Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep and Puducherry.

As the weather agency predicts slight relief from the consistent heat wave in North, West and Central India, the upcoming days will be a bit cooler. The maximum temperature is likely to drop by two to three degrees per week.

Since monsoon is progressing at the correct pace, heavy rains are likely in Goa and Konkan areas in the next three to four days.

Moisture-rich easterly winds in Delhi-NCR may offer big relief from the scorching sun on June 16. The national capital is expected to witness thunder and rain on same day.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh is not witnessing pre-monsoon arrival this time. The state usually gets pre-monsoon rains between June 5 and 10 every year.

As per the IMD, the state will get some relief from June 15 as monsoon marks its onset.

East Madhya Pradesh, Chhatisgarh and Odsha are likely to spot pre-monsoon activity from June 12 onwards. Temperature in several states, including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and North Madhya Pradesh will remain above normal till June 15.

Parts of Delhi-NCR may get some relief on June 11-12. Thunderstorms are expected to hit the national capital from June 16 onwards.