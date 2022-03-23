Rainfall alert: 18 states, UTs likely to see wet spells over next 5 days, IMD issues warning

As per the weather department’s recent forecast, states lying in northeast India and south peninsular India are very likely to receive light to moderate rainfall in the coming days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday forecasted that a fresh Western Disturbance is going to bring wet spells.

Under the influence, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh are very likely to receive isolated/ scattered rainfall/ snowfall with thunderstorm/ lightning on March 23 and 24. The state of Uttarakhand is also very likely to witness similar weather on March 24.

Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka will very likely see light isolated/scattered rainfall over the next 5 days. IMD also forecasts isolated thunderstorm/ lightning activity over Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, and Coastal and South Interior Karnataka over the next 3 days.

In the northeast, light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim over the next 5 days. The region is also expected to see isolated thunderstorm/ lightning from March 23 to 25. Arunachal Pradesh will also receive isolated heavy rainfall on March 23 and March 25.

READ | First dose of Covid-19 vaccination given to almost 50 lakh children aged 12 to 14