Rainfall activity expected next 4-5 days, conditions favourable for further advancement of Southwest Monsoon: IMD

Isolated heavy falls also very likely over Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh and South Rajasthan during next 24 hours, IMD forecast said.

Rainfall activity is expected in different parts of the country over the next week as conditions are becoming favourable for further advancement of Southwest Monsoon, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday.

The IMD said in a weather bulletin that under the influence of the Western Disturbance, scattered to fairly widespread rain, thundershowers very likely to continue over western Himalayan region and scattered rain, thundershowers over plains of northwest India during next 2 days and decrease thereafter.

Widespread rain and thundershowers is expected along the west coast. During the next 4-5 days, Gujarat, interior Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu may witness isolated to scattered rainfall activity, the Met Department said.

Isolated heavy falls are also very likely over Kerala, Konkan and Goa during the next 3 days and over Coastal Karnataka during next 24 hours, the IMD said.

On the advancement of Southwest Monsoon, the weather department said that conditions are becoming favourable for its further advancement into some more parts of Central Arabian Sea, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Southwest & Eastcentral Bay of Bengal, entire Southeast Bay of Bengal and some parts of Westcentral Bay of Bengal during next 2 days.

Monsoon had hit Kerala on June 1 on its normal onset date.