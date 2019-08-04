Rain wreaks havoc in North India, disrupts life

Headlines

Meet IAS Abhijeet Singh Yadav, IIT alumnus who quit high-paying job to crack UPSC with AIR...

Munmun Dutta pens heartfelt note of gratitude as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 15 years

5.8 magnitude earthquake rocks Andaman And Nicobar Islands

Weather Update: IMD predicts light to heavy rainfall today in Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, check forecast for other states

Nupur Sanon hits back at troll calling her and Kriti Sanon 'flop sisters'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IAS Abhijeet Singh Yadav, IIT alumnus who quit high-paying job to crack UPSC with AIR...

Munmun Dutta pens heartfelt note of gratitude as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 15 years

DNA Special: Former US intelligence officer's claims regarding aliens explained

Heart health: 7 spices that control cholesterol

10 lessons by Gaur Gopal Das for success, wealth

9 superfoods to increase testosterone levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

DNA | ISIS's 'high profile' network in Maharashtra decoded

Manipur: Centre asks CBI to probe Manipur horror video, wants trials outside state, 7 arrested

DNA: Opposition's 'black politics' on the situation in Manipur

Munmun Dutta pens heartfelt note of gratitude as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 15 years

Nupur Sanon hits back at troll calling her and Kriti Sanon 'flop sisters'

World's most profitable film: Made in Rs 6 lakh, earned Rs 800 crore; it's not Saw, Barbie, Kashmir Files, Kerala Story

HomeIndia

India

Rain wreaks havoc in North India, disrupts life

Indian Meteorological Department issues alert for heavy rains in Odisha

article-main
Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Aug 04, 2019, 06:00 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Heavy rains followed by floods brought normal life to a standstill in Bihar and Assam on Saturday. In Samastipur, several villages are submerged, while scores of homes have been swept away in Darbhanga leaving the residents in a lurch.

A joint team of doctors and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have been carrying out rescue and relief operations. However, the residents of Dababil village of Chirang district in the north-eastern state still await help from the administration.

So far, over 134 people have lost their lives due to incessant rains in multiple districts of Bihar. Around 1.25 lakh people have been evacuated from affected areas in the state so far. However, 1,243 villages in Bihar are still reeling under the calamity. "The village has been completely devastated by the floods. Now almost 75 families have been lodged in a community hall and there is no extra room in the building. So, men are forced to sleep outside fighting all the unfavourable weather conditions as women and children sleep inside the hall," said a villager.

Meanwhile, five districts have been put on high alert in Odisha after IMD's prediction. In Malkangiri the district administration has asked the government and private schools to remain shut for two days, August 3-5. The SRC has also asked the collectors to keep the administrative machinery prepared to meet any possible situation that may arise. Moreover, the district authorities have been directed to make advance arrangements for food, water, sanitation, and medical facilities and relief camps. Fire services teams have been asked to stay prepared to carry out search and rescue operations.

The Destruction

  • So far, over 134 people have lost their lives due to incessant rains in multiple districts of Bihar
  • Around 1.25 lakh people have been evacuated from affected areas in the state so far
  • 1,243 villages in Bihar are still reeling under the calamity

Zee Media Newsroom

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

SL vs PAK 2nd Test: Pakistan thrash Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs to win series 2-0

Remember Qazi Touqeer, Fame Gurukul winner who was compared to Hrithik, debut film never released, now he performs at...

Zareen Khan reveals how comparison with Katrina Kaif impacted her career, says 'industry didn't give me a chance...'

Meet popular actress turned IAS, who cracked UPSC CSE while serving as KAS officer, had AIR...

Sushmita Sen shares health update months after suffering a heart attack

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE