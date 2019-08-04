Rain wreaks havoc in North India, disrupts life

Indian Meteorological Department issues alert for heavy rains in Odisha

Heavy rains followed by floods brought normal life to a standstill in Bihar and Assam on Saturday. In Samastipur, several villages are submerged, while scores of homes have been swept away in Darbhanga leaving the residents in a lurch.



A joint team of doctors and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have been carrying out rescue and relief operations. However, the residents of Dababil village of Chirang district in the north-eastern state still await help from the administration.



So far, over 134 people have lost their lives due to incessant rains in multiple districts of Bihar. Around 1.25 lakh people have been evacuated from affected areas in the state so far. However, 1,243 villages in Bihar are still reeling under the calamity. "The village has been completely devastated by the floods. Now almost 75 families have been lodged in a community hall and there is no extra room in the building. So, men are forced to sleep outside fighting all the unfavourable weather conditions as women and children sleep inside the hall," said a villager.



Meanwhile, five districts have been put on high alert in Odisha after IMD's prediction. In Malkangiri the district administration has asked the government and private schools to remain shut for two days, August 3-5. The SRC has also asked the collectors to keep the administrative machinery prepared to meet any possible situation that may arise. Moreover, the district authorities have been directed to make advance arrangements for food, water, sanitation, and medical facilities and relief camps. Fire services teams have been asked to stay prepared to carry out search and rescue operations.

