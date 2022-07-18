Rain, thunderstorm forecast for tomorrow: Check latest IMD weather warnings for states, UTs

Photo: PTI

As per the latest weather update by Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), several states are set to receive showers in the next two days, from fairly widespread rain to heavy to very heavy rains. States for which weather warnings have been issued for July 19 include the northern states as well as southern and northeastern states. Check which states will receive rainfall and have a thunderstorm forecast for Tuesday.

IMD forecast for Tuesday, July 19

Heavy to very heavy rainfall

Isolated areas in east Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra (Vidarbha), West Bengal and Sikkim (Sub-Himalayan), Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya are very likely to receive heavy to very heavy showers on Tuesday.

Heavy rainfall

Several states from north to south are expected to get heavy showers tomorrow. This includes Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, east Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka (Coastal & South Interior), Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

and Kerala.

States, UTs forecast to receive fairly widespread rains include Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan (East), Gujarat, Maharashtra (Madhya and Marathwada) and Karnataka (North and South Interior).

Thunderstorm warning for Tuesday

Isolated places in several states - MP, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry - are likely to see thunderstorm accompanied with lightning on July 19.

