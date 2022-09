IMD alert | Photo: File

After Delhi, Gurugram and Noida witnessed heavy rainfall last week, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has now released a list of states and union territories that are likely to receive heavy rainfall this week.

Here is the list of states/UTs:

West Bengal and Sikkim on September 27

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on September 27 and 28

Andhra Pradesh may witness heavy rainfall from September 27 to 30

Odisha on September 28 and 29

Andaman and Nicobar Islands on September 29 and 30.

Due to heavy rainfall in Gurugram, many areas of the city saw major waterlogging issues.

Read: IMD update: Heavy rainfall warning issued for several states during next 5 days, check full list here