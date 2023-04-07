Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Rain predicted in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha for next five days, check IMD's full weather forecast

The Meteorological department has predicted heavy rain for five districts in Karnataka from Thursday. According to authorities, heavy rains are going to lash Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, and Kodagu districts.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 11:31 AM IST

Rain predicted in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha for next five days, check IMD's full weather forecast
File Photo

Several Indian states including Maharashtra, Odisha, and Karnataka are likely to be lashed by light to moderate rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. During the next five days, no heatwave conditions have been forecasted over any part of the country. 

IMD has forecasted no significant changes in the weather in East India during the next five days except for light isolated rainfall with thunderstorms/lightning/gusty winds over Odisha during the next three days. An isolated hailstorm is also likely over Odisha and Chhattisgarh on April 7, today.

READ | Meet Suyash Sharma, KKR's new mystery spinner who picked up three-wicket haul on IPL debut vs RCB

In West India, IMD has predicted light/moderate isolated/scattered rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning over Maharashtra during the next five days. IMD has also predicted an isolated hailstorm over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada today, April 7.

The Meteorological department has predicted heavy rain for five districts in Karnataka from Thursday. According to authorities, heavy rains are going to lash Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, and Kodagu districts. The weather department has predicted storms, rains with lightning, and thunder in the districts which have already started reporting gusty winds.

State capital Bengaluru is also witnessing light to heavy rain during evenings for a week.

READ | IPL 2023 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after KKR thrash RCB by 81 runs at Eden Gardens

Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Center (KSNDMC) has predicted average rainfall in the state between April 12 and 20. Dakshina Kannada, Ramnagar, Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Ballary, Koppal, Kalaburgi, Bagalkot, and Vijayapura districts are likely to receive rains.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Rolls-Royce Cullinan to BMW Z4: 5 luxurious cars that Ajay Devgn owns
New Parliament Building: Inside photos surface as PM Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla go for surprise visit
NandamurI Taraka Ratna , Sidharth Shukla, Sushant Singh Rajput, Tunisha Sharma, Jiah Khan: Actors who died young
Step inside Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal’s sea-facing, luxurious residence Gulita, one of the most expensive homes in India
Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Black 'cleavage' suit, peacock shirt; fashion statements made by Shalin Bhanot
Speed Reads
More
First-image
PM doesn't understand the importance of education: Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in open letter
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.