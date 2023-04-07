Rain predicted in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha for next five days, check IMD's full weather forecast

File Photo

Several Indian states including Maharashtra, Odisha, and Karnataka are likely to be lashed by light to moderate rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. During the next five days, no heatwave conditions have been forecasted over any part of the country.

IMD has forecasted no significant changes in the weather in East India during the next five days except for light isolated rainfall with thunderstorms/lightning/gusty winds over Odisha during the next three days. An isolated hailstorm is also likely over Odisha and Chhattisgarh on April 7, today.

In West India, IMD has predicted light/moderate isolated/scattered rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning over Maharashtra during the next five days. IMD has also predicted an isolated hailstorm over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada today, April 7.

The Meteorological department has predicted heavy rain for five districts in Karnataka from Thursday. According to authorities, heavy rains are going to lash Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, and Kodagu districts. The weather department has predicted storms, rains with lightning, and thunder in the districts which have already started reporting gusty winds.

State capital Bengaluru is also witnessing light to heavy rain during evenings for a week.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Center (KSNDMC) has predicted average rainfall in the state between April 12 and 20. Dakshina Kannada, Ramnagar, Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Ballary, Koppal, Kalaburgi, Bagalkot, and Vijayapura districts are likely to receive rains.