Rain lashes Rajasthan, 40 villages feared to be flooded

Nearly 40 districts in Rajasthan are feared to be flooded as heavy rains continue to lash the CM Ashok Gehlot-led state on Tuesday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red warning alert in the state.

Villages in the Dholpur district of Rajasthan are facing flood threats after heavy downpour in the last 24 hours, the officials said. They added that the Chambal river barrage was opened after heavy rains in Kota division.

After the barrage was opened, water reached Dholpur and crossed the danger mark, according to the officials.

"As a result, about 40 villages in the surrounding areas are facing the threat of flood," officials said.

At least 19 gates of Angai Dam out of 22 in Dholpur were opened earlier today, to release water following heavy rains, news agency ANI reported.

RK Jaiswal, the District Collector of Dholpur, assessed the situation and said he directed officials to monitor the villages that are feared facing flood.

Apart from Dholpur, heavy rainfall was also recorded in Baran, Sawai Madhopur, Karauli, Jhalawar, Dausa, Tonk Bundi, and Jaipur. This led to high inflow in some dams and rivers. While other places in eastern Rajasthan and some in the western part of the state witnessed light to moderate rain.

Meanwhile, the IMD on Tuesday predicted more rains in eastern Rajasthan for the next five days.