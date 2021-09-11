Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, more showers expected in adjoining areas

The IMD has predicted thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain in Delhi-NCR today.

National Capital Delhi woke up to moderate to heavy rainfall on Saturday morning, bringing slight respite from the heat in the city. The India Meteorological Department had predicted thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain in Delhi-NCR during the next two hours.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light to moderate rainfall at many places in Delhi during the next 12 hours.

Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital; visuals from Jorbagh area



India Meteorological Department predicts 'moderate to heavy intensity rain' at many places of Delhi'.

"Light to moderate rainfall (up to 2 cm) is likely at many places of Delhi during next 12 hours. Moderate rainfall (3-5 cm) also likely at isolated places of Delhi during next 12 hours," IMD tweeted.

The weather department also tweeted, "Thunderstorm with very heavy intensity rain and winds with speed of 20-40 Kmph would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi and Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of NCR ( Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida) Kaithal, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Jind, Rohtak, Hansi, Meham, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Narnaul (Haryana) Shamli, Kandhla, Baraut, Bagpat, Meerut, Siyana, Hapur, Pahasu, Bulandshahar (U.P.) during next 2 hours. Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra (Haryana) Gangoh, Deoband, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnaur, Chandpur, Hastinapur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Daurala, Modinagar, Amroha, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Anupshahar, Jahangirabad (U.P.) during next 2 hours."

