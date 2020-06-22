Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR; cloudy sky, light showers predicted for today

Earlier, the Met department had predicted a thunderstorm with rainfall over Delhi-NCR on Monday morning.

Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lashed parts of the national capital early on Monday morning. . Light rainfall brought down temperature to 29 degrees Celsius.

Earlier today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted cloudy skies with light rains at and adjoining areas of Delhi-NCR for today.

Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital; visuals from an area near India Gate. pic.twitter.com/Gk47aSoV6L — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2020

Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital; visuals from Max Mueller Marg. pic.twitter.com/9G9N2ZoZPD — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2020

#WATCH Rain lashes parts of the national capital; visuals from an area near India Gate. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/nP4n0VhZvf — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2020

Delhi: Waterlogging in some areas of Burari following rainfall in the national capital. pic.twitter.com/eOik204FnU — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2020

Earlier, the Met department had predicted a thunderstorm with rainfall over Delhi-NCR on Monday morning.

Weather Update pic.twitter.com/LuItpSc9Uk — RWFC New Delhi (@RWFC_ND) June 22, 2020

The national capital has been witnessing thunderstorms, accompanied by rains for the past two days bringing relief to all after temperatures soared above 40 degrees Celsius.IMD On Friday said that conditions may become favourable for the advancement of southwest monsoon in Delhi and Haryana around June 25.