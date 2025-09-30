Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Delhi Weather update: Rain, thunderstorms lash Delhi-NCR; disrupt flights, IndiGO, Air India issue advisories

Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Tuesday morning,bringing relief from the hot and humid conditions of the last few days.The national capital has been experiencing unusually high temperatures this September.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 30, 2025, 01:18 PM IST

Delhi Weather update: Rain, thunderstorms lash Delhi-NCR; disrupt flights, IndiGO, Air India issue advisories
Delhi-NCR residents witnessed a brief respite from weeks of intense heat, with light showers on Tuesday as they celebrate Durga Ashtami today, Tuesday (September 30, 2025). According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and private weather agencies, the rains are expected to bring a noticeable drop in temperatures across the region. The national capital has been experiencing unusually high temperatures this September.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday upgraded the warning from a ‘yellow’ to orange,  indicating moderate rainfall, lightning, thunderstorms with gusty winds reaching upto 40 kmph, for the next few hours.
 


Heavy rain disrupts flight operations

IndiGo said the heavy downpour over Delhi was causing 'temporary disruption to flight schedules', urging passengers to check flight status on its app or website before leaving for the airport. Air India also released an advisory, warning that flight operations to and from Delhi were likely to be affected. “Please check your flight status before heading to the airport and allow extra time for your journey due to possible slow-moving traffic,” the airline said.

 

Delhi traffic police issues advisory amid PM Modi's visit

 

Delhi traffic police has issued an advisory, in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Durga Puja pandal at CR Park’s Kali Mandir today. “Due to heavy footfall in Durga Puja Pandals in CR Park, traffic will be heavy on Outer Ring Road, from Panchsheel to Greater Kailash, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, JB Tito Marg, Inder Mohan Bhardwaj Marg and CR Park Main Road…” an advisory said.

“Vehicles will not be allowed on Gurudwara Road, Bipin Chandra Pal Marg and internal roads of CR Park and GK-II. Diversions will be implemented from Outer Ring Road (Under Panchsheel Flyover, Under IIT Flyover and Under Nehru Place Flyover) accordingly with respect to LGV and HGV… Commuters and motorists are advised to avoid these roads and follow alternative routes via MG Road, Aurobindo Marg, Mathura Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Road, and Mehrauli Badarpur(MB) Road to reach their respective destinations,” the advisory further added. Restrictions will be in place till October 2. Meanwhile, Ramlia celebrations are expected to affect traffic in Central and North Delhi, according to reports. 

Delhi-NCR weather 

This September has felt unusually hot. On Sunday, Delhi recorded 38.1 degrees Celsius - the highest temperature for the month in the past two years - while Monday’s maximum was 37.5 degrees Celsius. The last time the capital saw such high September heat was in 2023, when the mercury touched 38.6 degrees Celsius. Night-time temperatures have also been unusually warm, with Monday’s minimum of 28.2 degrees Celsius recorded at more than five degrees above normal.

High humidity has added to the discomfort, ranging from 57 to 76 per cent, leaving many residents feeling drained. The IMD has forecast Tuesday’s temperatures at a more moderate 25 degrees Celsius to 35 degrees Celsius, with drizzle and overcast skies expected to bring some relief.

Meanwhile, air quality continues to be a concern. Delhi’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 120 on Monday, in the ‘moderate’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). An AQI of 0-50 is rated ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, and levels above 200 ‘poor’.

(With inputs from agencies)


 

