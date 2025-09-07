Rain Hits Delhi-NCR: Showers in Noida, Ghaziabad as IMD warns of thunderstorms, rainfall, check weather of THESE states

Rain lashes in parts of Delhi-NCR, including Noida, Ghaziabad on Sunday. India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted thunderstorms and scattered showers in the national capital and parts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. check weather of THESE 5 states.

Rain lashes in parts of Delhi-NCR, including Noida, Ghaziabad on Sunday. India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted thunderstorms and scattered showers in the national capital and parts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Delhi'smaximum temperature and minimum temperature is likely to be around 33°C and around 26°C. No rain alert has been issued by IMD.

Following incessant rainfall, Delhi's Yamuna River have crossed the danger mark, and continues to flow above the level mark of 205.33 metres on Sunday morning. For reference, the warning mark of the Yamuna for the city is 204.5 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres. Evacuation of people starts at 206 metres. In the upcoming week, Delhi will likely experience scattered showers and thunderstorms until Tuesday, with a chance of rain between 40-50%. After Tuesday, the weather will be partly cloudy skies, with minimal chance of rain.

Haryana

The continuous torrential rain have caused a traffic and waterlogging choas in parts of Haryana, including Gurugram. As per Meteorological Department, there will be only intermittent light rain in Delhi-NCR including Haryana. On 6th September, there was no rain, even today on Sunday, the sky remained relatively clear. The Meteorological Department issued no alert on 7th September. However, yellow alert for rain has been issued in Ambala, Yamunanagar and Karnal on September 8. The weather is expected to be completely clear in many districts of Haryana like Sirsa, Fatehabad, Hisar, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Jhajjar, Mahendragarh, Rewari, Gurugram and Nuh. On the other hand, there may be light drizzle in Faridabad, Palwal, Rohtak, Sonipat, Panipat, Jind, Kaithal, Kurukshetra and Panchkula. The weather is expected to remain same on September 9 as well.

Punjab

Rain lashes out many Punjab's districts since Sunday morning. IMD has predicted moderate rain in Tarn Taran, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur, Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Pathankot districts. Similarly, there is a possibility of rain in some districts of the state on 8th, 9th and 10th September. As per IMD prediction, the temperature will fall down. Punjab has been experiencing worst floods in years, making several people homeless. Punjabi celebrities have come out in support of the locals in relief works and PM Modi is set to visit Gurdaspur next week. Heavy rains and floods have destroyed the crops in the fields, and roads and bridges have been damaged.

Himachal Pradesh

Shimla Meteorological Department has issued a rain and thunderstorm alert in 10 districts of Himachal Pradesh. According to the latest forecast issued by the Meteorological Center Shimla, rain alert has been issued for September 7 and 8, except Lahaul Spiti and Kinnaur. An alert has been issued for lightning along with thunderstorms in the remaining 10 districts. Light to moderate rainfall will occur at some places. Heavy rains in the state have caused a loss of Rs 4079 crore, many roads and highways are closed, power supply is disrupted and drinking water schemes are affected. 366 people have died and 41 are missing in disasters. While 31 roads are opened, 866 roads remain closed apart from three national highways. The three national highways closed in the state include NH-03, NH-05 and 305. Apart from this, 1572 transformers are faulty. Due to which power supply is affected. 389 drinking water schemes have been affected in the state.