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Rain coming? Back-to-back Western Disturbances to bring relief from severe heatwave in North India

A Western Disturbance is a weather system that originates in the Mediterranean region and travels eastwards, inducing moisture and instability to parts of North India. These systems are key in breaking prolonged spells of heat during peak summer months.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Apr 26, 2026, 04:20 PM IST

Rain coming? Back-to-back Western Disturbances to bring relief from severe heatwave in North India
North India has remained gripped by a severe heatwave over the past weeks.
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After weeks of unrelenting heatwave conditions across northern India, a number of incoming weather systems may finally bring the much-needed respite. According to the latest weather updates, multiple Western Disturbances are set to reach the region over the coming days, potentially bringing down temperatures and leading to dust storms and rainfall. The timing of the change in weather patterns is significant as North India has remained gripped by a severe heatwave over the past weeks, with little to no rain reported in most states.

A Western Disturbance is a weather system that originates in the Mediterranean region and travels eastwards, inducing moisture and instability to parts of North India. These systems are key in breaking prolonged spells of heat during peak summer months. Weather experts say that isolated and light rainfall could begin from Monday evening (April 27). Those conditions are expected to intensify over the following days, with widespread dust storms and thunderstorms likely between Tuesday (April 28) and Thursday (April 30) across several northern states -- including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and parts of Rajasthan.

Weather forecast indicates that temperatures could start going below the 42 degree Celsius mark from Wednesday (April 29) onwards. The overall cooling effect will likely depend on the intensity and frequency of thundershowers accompanied by the dip in temperatures. But meteorologists also warn that the accompanying storms could cause a range of disruptions, including reduced visibility, traffic delays, and potential damage to property due to strong winds. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has been closely monitoring the developments as such back-to-back Western Disturbances are relatively rare during such periods of intense heat.

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