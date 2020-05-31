Rain brings respite to Delhiites, temperature drops below 30 degree celsius

In a much-needed respite from the heatwave, people in Delhi and nearby areas witnessed a downpour on Sunday evening that brought the mercury significantly down.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted thunderstorm and moderate rainfall at 5 PM in Delhi today with the winds speeds between 20 and 50 kmph. Other areas to receive rainfall are Narnaul, Alwar, Rewari, Panipat, Mathura and Aligarh.

The IMD also said that such weather conditions will sustain over the Delhi-NCR region till June 1.

At 6:30 pm, the temperature in Delhi has dropped to 28 degree celsius. It was recorded at 47.6 degree celsius in the Palam area on Tuesday (May 26).

A heatwave has been sweeping across parts of north India, including the national capital, for the past few days.

The weather agency has forecasted that in the coming week, a fresh western disturbance will affect northwest India and southwesterly winds will bring moisture to Delhi and adjoining NCR.