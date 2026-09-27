Rain Alert: Delhi-NCR, UP, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, likely to see more shower, thunderstorm today, predicts IMD

The system behind the current spell is weakening as it moves north-northwest, but it will continue to bring wet weather to several areas of central and northern India. The IMD has also forecast thunderstorms and gusty winds in multiple states.

Heavy rain is likely to persist over parts of north India on Sunday, September 27, with the IMD forecasting heavy to very heavy rain and isolated extremely heavy rain in Uttarakhand.

The system behind the current spell is weakening as it moves north-northwest, but it will continue to bring wet weather to several areas of central and northern India. The IMD has also forecast thunderstorms and gusty winds in multiple states.

Heavy rains predicted in parts of Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand is likely to witness the heaviest rainfall on September 27, with heavy to very heavy rain and isolated extremely heavy showers expected at some places.

The forecast comes after the state already saw a strong spell, with the IMD issuing similar alerts for September 26.

IMD predicts heavy rains in Delhi, UP, Haryana, Chandigarh and other Eastern states

Himachal Pradesh and West Uttar Pradesh are also likely to get isolated heavy to very heavy rain. At the same time, East Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh could see isolated heavy rain.

The IMD has also forecast isolated thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and West Uttar Pradesh.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Incessant rainfall across Kedarnath Dham as well as rural and urban areas of the district. Dense fog has also enveloped the hilly areas, affecting visibility.



The persistent rain has disrupted normal life in rural areas, with residents facing difficulties… pic.twitter.com/pVNeKBsEZO — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 26, 2026

The southwest monsoon has already retreated from Delhi, but a depression over northeast Madhya Pradesh brought light showers to the Capital and caused the day temperature to fall sharply on Saturday. The IMD forecast that similar conditions, rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds, will prevail on Sunday as well.

Temperature drops in Delhi

It is also the first time in seven years that Delhi has seen rainfall this late in September. Earlier, 0.3mm rainfall was logged on September 29, 2019. On Saturday, the city recorded 0.6mm of rainfall till 8.30pm.

The maximum temperature at Safdarjung, the base station for Delhi, dropped to 29.2°C on Saturday, which was 3.8°C less than the previous day and 5.1°C below normal for this time. The fall was sharper at several other stations, with Ridge recording 27.5°C and Lodhi Road 28.3°C.

IMD data showed that minimum temperatures also fell by around a degree in the past 24 hours, with Delhi recording 23.2°C.