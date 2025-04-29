Following the backlash, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has withdrawn its order banning women candidates from wearing religious symbols inside exam halls for recruitment exams.

A controversy erupted over the Railway Department's Nursing Superintendent entrance exam due to a directive on admit cards asking candidates to remove religious symbols like mangalsutras and janivaras before entering the exam hall. The exam, scheduled from April 28-30, sparked sharp reactions from Hindu organizations, who argued it infringed upon religious freedoms.

Following the backlash, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has withdrawn its order banning women candidates from wearing religious symbols inside exam halls for recruitment exams. Candidates will now be allowed to wear these items without facing any trouble during the examination process.

In a statement, South Western Railway clarified that instructions have been modified to respect religious sentiments. Candidates wearing metallic items, religious symbols, bangles, ornaments, mangal sutra or bracelets will be allowed inside the examination hall with suitable endorsement on their call letter, prompting invigilators to be extra vigilant.

Earlier, Sharan Kumar Pumpwell, South Karnataka Joint Secretary of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), criticised the RRB for allegedly taking an "anti-religious" stance. The RRB had specified in the admission letter that certain items, including "bangles, religious symbols, ornaments, and mangala sutra," are not allowed in the test center. Pumpwell interpreted this to mean that "janivara" (sacred thread) is also prohibited, which he deemed unacceptable.



Following the controversy, Union Minister V Somanna intervened and ensured that candidates wearing culturally significant items like Janivara and Mangalya Sutra wouldn't face any hindrance. Somanna tweeted, "Candidates wearing items representing their culture...will not face any trouble during the examination process...provided they adhere to all other prescribed examination rules and regulations." He added, "I urge all candidates to cooperate by strictly following the established examination procedures for a smooth process. There is no need for any confusion or concern regarding the permissibility of wearing culturally significant items like the Janivara or Mangalya Sutra." Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta thanked Somanna for his intervention.