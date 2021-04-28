Railways to run special trains from Delhi, Mumbai to Bihar via these UP cities

New Delhi: The situation of coronavirus in the country has become uncontrollable. Strict restrictions are in place throughout the country to overcome the situation. While there is a lockdown at some places, some have night curfew, and it is not allowed to move from one district to another with your own vehicle.

In this situation, the Indian Railways is working to do away with the fear spreading in the minds of the people, keeping in mind the news of the exodus last year.

The migration of labourers and workers continues in the country. To deal with the situation, the Railways is continuously increasing the number of special trains. From time to time, information about the operation and cancellation of trains is being provided by the Railways through tweets. At the same time, many trains have also been cancelled on the routes on which passengers are less due to restrictions.

Railways has tweeted that it has started operating two trains from Mumbai and Pune. Train number 01445 will go from Pune to Bhagalpur on Thursday i.e. April 29. At the same time, train number 01203 will go to Bhagalpur from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Mumbai) on Friday i.e. April 30.

Apart from this, a special train will start from Mumbai to Bhagalpur at 11.55 pm on the night of April 28. This train will reach Bhagalpur via Vapi, Vadodara, Surat, Valsad, Godhra, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Bharatpur, Mathura, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Gonda, Basti, Motihari, Samastipur, Barauni, Begusarai and Sultanganj.

Similarly, train number 04484 will depart from New Delhi at 11.55 am on the night of April 30 and will go to Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Lucknow, Banrabanki, Gonda, Basti, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Bhatni, Chapra, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Dholi, Samastipur, Hayaghat, Lahariyasarai and will terminate at Darbhanga.