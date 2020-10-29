Headlines

Railways to run special trains for Diwali, Chhat Puja to manage festive rush

The trains will be run from October 20 to October 30 to cater to the huge rush during the holiday period of Diwali and Chhat Puja.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 01:31 PM IST

In a bid to deal with the festive season rush on Diwali and Chhath Puja, the Indian Railways has decided to run several special trains. Chief Public Relations Officer (PRO) Deepak Kumar said in a statement that in view of the upcoming festivals, special trains will be operated for various destinations. 

The trains will be run from October 20 to October 30 to cater to the huge rush during the holiday period of Diwali and Chhat Puja.

According to the notification issued by Northern Railways, only passengers with reserved train tickets will be allowed to travel in these special trains. The complete list of these special trains and their schedule has been released by Northern Railway.

It may be recalled that normal operations of trains, were halted in March after the first lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They were resumed sometime back but only a limited number of trains took to the tracks since the services were resumed. 

With the start of the festive season, Railways has decided to run some special as well as clone trains during this period.  

Necessary guidelines have been issued for the traveller before the journey. The passenger has to reach the station about 90 minutes before the journey. Only those with confirmed tickets will get admission at the station.

Other than that, it is necessary for all travellers to download the Arogya Setu app. Prior to entry on the platform, there will be thermal screening of passengers and their baggage will be sanitized. Travel will not be allowed if there are any symptoms of coronavirus.

It may be noted that wearing masks while entering the station and during the journey is mandatory. It will be necessary to follow the rules of social distancing. Railways will not provide sheets, blankets and curtains for travel.

Indian Railways has already announced to run 46 Festival Special Trains this year. All these trains will go to different districts of UP and Bihar.

Every year, Railways announces special trains to run during the festival season. There's huge waiting for passenger trains going to Bihar and Bengal before Dussehra, Diwali and Chhath have long waiting days. In wake of this, Railways has announced to run many special trains this year.

